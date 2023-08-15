Independence Day 2023: Celebrations begin at the Red Fort| In Pics

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Celebrations have begun at the Red Fort with Prime... moreCelebrations have begun at the Red Fort with Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his address to the nation addressing the 140 crore people of the country as his family.

1/4PM Modi begins his annual Independence Day address from the Red Fort (Youtube.com/narendramodi)

2/4ALH Dhruv choppers of the Indian Air Force shower flower petals during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

3/4New Delhi: Preperations in place at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Naraendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The G2o logo made from flowers is displayed on the ground. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI08_15_2023_000007A) (PTI)