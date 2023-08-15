comScore
Business News/ Photos / Independence Day 2023: Celebrations begin at the Red Fort| In Pics

Independence Day 2023: Celebrations begin at the Red Fort| In Pics

4 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 07:46 AM IST Livemint

Celebrations have begun at the Red Fort with Prime... more

PM Modi begins his annual Independence Day address from the Red Fort (Youtube.com/narendramodi)
1/4PM Modi begins his annual Independence Day address from the Red Fort (Youtube.com/narendramodi)
ALH Dhruv choppers of the Indian Air Force shower flower petals during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)
2/4ALH Dhruv choppers of the Indian Air Force shower flower petals during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)
New Delhi: Preperations in place at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Naraendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The G2o logo made from flowers is displayed on the ground. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI08_15_2023_000007A) (PTI)
3/4New Delhi: Preperations in place at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Naraendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The G2o logo made from flowers is displayed on the ground. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI08_15_2023_000007A) (PTI)
New Delhi: Preperations in place at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Naraendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI08_15_2023_000006A) (PTI)
4/4New Delhi: Preperations in place at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Naraendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI08_15_2023_000006A) (PTI)
