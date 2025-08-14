Independence Day 2025: From Srinagar to Bengaluru, people gear up to celebrate with fervour and gaiety — see pics

15 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2025, 09:09 PM IST

Share Via

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday with patriotic fervour and gaiety. In the run-up to celebrations, people nationwide are taking part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Rallies and parades attracted crowds in various cities, while markets bustled with flag sales.

1/15Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, with Civil Administration, held a Tiranga Rally at Chuna Forwards Area, Arunachal Pradesh, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day. (Hafiz Ahmed)

2/15A monkey looks on as it holds the Indian National Flag placed along a road on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. (AFP)

3/15CRPF jawans carry National Flags in boats during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally on the waters of Dal Lake ahead of the 79th Independence Day, in Srinagar (Basit Zargar)

4/15A college student poses with her face painted in the colours of the Indian national flag on the eve of the country's Independence Day in Chennai. (AFP)

5/15College students pose with their faces painted in the colours of the Indian national flag on the eve of the country's Independence Day in Chennai. (AFP)

6/15Bengaluru: A scuba diver holds the Indian national flag as he performs underwater at the Aquarium Paradise ahead of Independence Day, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (PTI)

7/15School children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha hold Tricolour flags ahead of the Janmashtami festival and on the eve of the 79th Independence Day celebrations at their school, in Prayagraj, UP. (Nitin Sharma)

8/15A woman is seen buying a tricolour flag for her son in a market in Thane ahead of Independence Day. (praful Gangurde)

9/15Students take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the eve of the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Jammu. (Makhan Lal jammu)

10/15An artiste dressed as a mermaid performs underwater at the Aquarium Paradise ahead of Independence Day in Bengaluru. (PTI)

11/15A girl gets her face painted with tricolour on the eve of Independence Day in Noida.. (PTI)

12/15School students took part in a 'Tiranga Rally' in Jammu on Thursday, the eve of Independence Day. (PTI)

13/15Members of an Indian Army Band from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment perform on the eve of Independence Day near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI)

14/15Students perform during Independence Day celebrations at Patna Women's College in Patna, Bihar, India.