Independence Day 2025: From Srinagar to Chennai, Har Ghar Tiranga rallies spark patriotic fervour | In Pics

15 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST Livemint

India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15. To mark the occasion, people from across the country are participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. From rallies in Srinagar to parades in Banaskantha, citizens are celebrating with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm.

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses the Tiranga Rally at the Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Celebrations were held ahead of the 79th Independence Day on August 15. (@CM_JnK X)

New Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj takes part in the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, which ran from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. (@gupta_rekha X)

Banaskatha, Gujarat: BSF soldiers, police and locals march with the tricolour. The Tiranga Rally was held at Nadabet on Tuesday. (@BSF_Gujarat X)

Banaskatha, Gujrat : Security forces and locals join the BSF rally.The parade showcased unity and patriotism. (@BSF_Gujarat X)

New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta greets the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, which began from Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday. (@gupta_rekha X)

New Delhi: Union ministers and MPs greet the Tiranga MP bike rally. It covered the route to Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. (@gupta_rekha X)

Nagpur: Citizens run in the “Tiranga Marathon” for patriotism, organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation ahead of I-Day. (Chandrakant Paddhane)

Surat: Locals take part in the Tiranga Yatra at Y Junction. The march was held ahead of Independence Day celebrations. (Ashok Munjani)

Srinagar: Security forces hold the tricolour at the Dal Lake rally ahead of the 79th Independence Day. (Mohammad Amin War)

Chennai: Government employees wave the tricolour for Har Ghar Tiranga. The campaign urges every home to hoist the national flag. (AFP)

Chennai: People join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with the national flag. The drive promotes hoisting the tricolour in every household. (AFP)

Bishnupur, Manipur: MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh leads a Tiranga Yatra. The march took place at Thangalawai Village on Monday (Vishma Ahanthem)

Srinagar: People take part in the Tiranga rally ahead of I-Day. (Mohammad Amin War)

Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah join the Tiranga rally together. The event highlighted unity ahead of I-Day. (Mohammad Amin War)

Srinagar: Security personnel wave the national flag on Dal Lake’s banks. The rally took place ahead of the 79th Independence Day. (Mohammad Amin War)

