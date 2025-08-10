Independence Day 2025: Indian National flag sways with pride as Har Ghar Tiranga campaign gains ground | In pics

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Independence Day 2025: Citizens from across the nation joined hands to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. From Meghalaya’s Dawki River to every home across India, the tricolour National flag can be seen uniting hearts in pictures.

1/7Har Ghar Tiranga campaign aims to encourage public participation, by encouraging them bring the tri-colour national flag home to mark India’s independence. (Ministry of Culture @X)

2/7The Ministry of Culture launched the initiative to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness. (Ministry of Culture @X)

3/7Tiranga Rakhis made by school children for armed forces as a tribute to those guarding the nation's borders, far away from their families. (Ministry of Culture @X)

4/7The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, promoting national pride and unity, began on August 9 and concludes on August 15. (Ministry of Culture @X)

5/7School children waving tri-colour Indian National flag ahead of Independence Day 2025. (Ministry of Culture @X)

6/7Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, posted a video from Meghalaya’s Dawki River, celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. (X @Gajendra Singh Shekhawat)