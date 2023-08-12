Hello User
Business News/ Photos / Independence Day shopping offers: Discounts on iPhone 14, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 2 and other phones

Independence Day shopping offers: Discounts on iPhone 14, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 2 and other phones

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 02:01 PM IST Livemint

As India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, e-commerce players are ready to cash in on the occasion. Amazon and Flipkart are giving discounts on several products. Here are some deals on phones

1/6Apple iPhone 14 | The handset is selling at a discounted price of 68,999 on Flipkart. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and runs on A15 Bionic chipset.
2/6Google Pixel 6a | The smartphone can be purchased at 26,999 onwards on Flipkart. The phone comes with magic eraser and face blue features.
3/6Nothing Phone 2 | The handset is available at 44,999 onwards on Flipkart. In addition, there is a 10% discount on select bank cards as well.
4/6Samsung Galaxy M14 5G | The handset can be purchased at 14,490 on Amazon.
5/6OnePlus Nord 3 | The phone is available at 32,999 with a bank discount of 1,000. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.
6/6Xiaomi 12 Pro | Selling at 41,999 onwards on Amazon, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
