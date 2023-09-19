India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, marvel celebrations across the country

8 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Share Via

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant Hindu festival, is bei... moreGanesh Chaturthi, a vibrant Hindu festival, is being celebrated across India, with elaborate processions and rituals to honor Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune.

1/8Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prays to Lord Ganesha on the eve of the beginning of the 11-day 'Ganesha Chaturthi' festival in Hyderabad. (Mohammed Aleemuddin )

2/8Hindu worshippers joyfully process with an idol of Lord Ganesha, marking the commencement of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Mumbai. (AFP)

3/8Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha in Puri on Tuesday, 19th September 2023. (Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)

4/8Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Maharishi Ashram Sector 110 in Noida, India, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (HT)

5/8An idol of Lord Ganesh being loaded in a truck for transportation to a place of worship on day one of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

6/8Devotees offer prayers to the 37-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha made of golden foil on the eve of the celebrations of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Chennai. (Anantha Krishnan)

7/8A devotee performs rituals with dhunuchi in front of an idol of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi Puja in Kolkata, India. (Hindustan Times)