comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.05 3.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.9 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 603.95 0.93%
Business News/ Photos / India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, marvel celebrations across the country

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, marvel celebrations across the country

8 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 10:58 PM IST Livemint

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant Hindu festival, is bei... more

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prays to Lord Ganesha on the eve of the beginning of the 11-day 'Ganesha Chaturthi' festival in Hyderabad. (Mohammed Aleemuddin )
1/8Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prays to Lord Ganesha on the eve of the beginning of the 11-day 'Ganesha Chaturthi' festival in Hyderabad. (Mohammed Aleemuddin )
Hindu worshippers joyfully process with an idol of Lord Ganesha, marking the commencement of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Mumbai. (AFP)
2/8Hindu worshippers joyfully process with an idol of Lord Ganesha, marking the commencement of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Mumbai. (AFP)
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha in Puri on Tuesday, 19th September 2023. (Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)
3/8Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha in Puri on Tuesday, 19th September 2023. (Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)
Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Maharishi Ashram Sector 110 in Noida, India, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.  (HT)
4/8Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Maharishi Ashram Sector 110 in Noida, India, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.  (HT)
An idol of Lord Ganesh being loaded in a truck for transportation to a place of worship on day one of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
5/8An idol of Lord Ganesh being loaded in a truck for transportation to a place of worship on day one of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
Devotees offer prayers to the 37-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha made of golden foil on the eve of the celebrations of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Chennai. (Anantha Krishnan)
6/8Devotees offer prayers to the 37-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha made of golden foil on the eve of the celebrations of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Chennai. (Anantha Krishnan)
A devotee performs rituals with dhunuchi in front of an idol of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi Puja in Kolkata, India. (Hindustan Times)
7/8A devotee performs rituals with dhunuchi in front of an idol of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi Puja in Kolkata, India. (Hindustan Times)
Devotees carrying an idol of the Hindu Lord Ganesha on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)
8/8Devotees carrying an idol of the Hindu Lord Ganesha on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App