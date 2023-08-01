comScore
India Couture Week: Take a sip of fashion extravaganza capture. In Pics

12 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST Livemint
  • India Couture Week, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the fashion extravaganza commenced with a dazzling showcase as actor Ananya Panday graced the runway for designer Rimzim Dadu. 
A model presents a creation by designer Anamika Khanna during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)
A model presents a creation by designer Anamika Khanna during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)
A model presents a creation by designer Anamika Khanna during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000290B) (PTI)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the creation of designer Rimzim Dadu during the India Couture Week 2023, at DLF Emporio in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi: Models with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during the latter's show at the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000162B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu during the latter's fashion show at the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty with fashion designer Anamika Khanna during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000283A) (PTI)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): Models showcase the collection by fashion designer Anamika Khanna during the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) x India Couture Week (ICW) 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)
