India Couture Week: Take a sip of fashion extravaganza capture. In Pics 12 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST Livemint India Couture Week, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the fashion extravaganza commenced with a dazzling showcase as actor Ananya Panday graced the runway for designer Rimzim Dadu. 1/12A model presents a creation by designer Anamika Khanna during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 2/12A model presents a creation by designer Anamika Khanna during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 3/12A model presents a creation by designer Anamika Khanna during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 4/12New Delhi: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000290B) 5/12New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the creation of designer Rimzim Dadu during the India Couture Week 2023, at DLF Emporio in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) 6/12New Delhi: Models with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during the latter's show at the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000162B) 7/12New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu during the latter's fashion show at the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (PTI Photo) 8/12New Delhi: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty with fashion designer Anamika Khanna during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000283A) 9/12New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) 10/12New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) 11/12New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) 12/12New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): Models showcase the collection by fashion designer Anamika Khanna during the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) x India Couture Week (ICW) 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)