comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Photos / India gears up for 77th Independence Day celebrations| In Pics

India gears up for 77th Independence Day celebrations| In Pics

13 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 06:42 AM IST Livemint

From Kolkata to Ranchi, popular monuments illumina... more

The Victoria Memorial is illuminated with India's national flag on the eve of country's Independence Day in Kolkata on August 14, 2023.  (AFP)
1/13The Victoria Memorial is illuminated with India's national flag on the eve of country's Independence Day in Kolkata on August 14, 2023.  (AFP)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Jaipur, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (PTI)
2/13Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Jaipur, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (PTI)
Vehicles ride past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station illuminated with India's national flag on the eve of country's Independence Day in Mumbai on August 14, 2023.  (AFP)
3/13Vehicles ride past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station illuminated with India's national flag on the eve of country's Independence Day in Mumbai on August 14, 2023.  (AFP)
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at the newly-renovated historic Clock Tower on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.  (PTI)
4/13Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at the newly-renovated historic Clock Tower on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.  (PTI)
Nagpur: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a sniffer dog conduct security checks at Nagpur railway station ahead of Independence Day, in Nagpur, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.  (PTI)
5/13Nagpur: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a sniffer dog conduct security checks at Nagpur railway station ahead of Independence Day, in Nagpur, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.  (PTI)
Chennai, Aug 14 : A scuba diver displays the National Flag during his underwater dive on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Chennai on Monday.  (Anantha Krishnan)
6/13Chennai, Aug 14 : A scuba diver displays the National Flag during his underwater dive on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Chennai on Monday.  (Anantha Krishnan)
Kolkata, Aug 14: Howrah Bridge illuminated in Tri-color ahead of Independence Day 2023, in Kolkata on Monday.  (ANI Picture Service/ Hitender)
7/13Kolkata, Aug 14: Howrah Bridge illuminated in Tri-color ahead of Independence Day 2023, in Kolkata on Monday.  (ANI Picture Service/ Hitender)
Jammu: A school student gets her face painted with tricolours in preparations for the celebrations of the Independence Day, in Jammu, Saturday, Auf 12, 2023.  (PTI)
8/13Jammu: A school student gets her face painted with tricolours in preparations for the celebrations of the Independence Day, in Jammu, Saturday, Auf 12, 2023.  (PTI)
New Delhi: Police personnel conduct a security check outside Red Fort as security tightens on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Monday.  (Shrikant Singh)
9/13New Delhi: Police personnel conduct a security check outside Red Fort as security tightens on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Monday.  (Shrikant Singh)
Prayagraj: RAF jawans participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (PTI)
10/13Prayagraj: RAF jawans participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (PTI)
Kolkata: Police personnel conduct a security check at a pavilion that is prepared for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Road, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (PTI)
11/13Kolkata: Police personnel conduct a security check at a pavilion that is prepared for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Road, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (PTI)
Mumbai, Aug 14, 2023: Mantralaya building illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (Hindustan Times)
12/13Mumbai, Aug 14, 2023: Mantralaya building illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, Aug 14, 2023: Vidhan Bhavan illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (Hindustan Times)
13/13Mumbai, Aug 14, 2023: Vidhan Bhavan illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.  (Hindustan Times)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout