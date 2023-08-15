India gears up for 77th Independence Day celebrations| In Pics

13 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 06:42 AM IST

From Kolkata to Ranchi, popular monuments illuminated in the tricolour ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

1/13The Victoria Memorial is illuminated with India's national flag on the eve of country's Independence Day in Kolkata on August 14, 2023.

2/13Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Jaipur, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.

3/13Vehicles ride past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station illuminated with India's national flag on the eve of country's Independence Day in Mumbai on August 14, 2023.

4/13Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at the newly-renovated historic Clock Tower on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

5/13Nagpur: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a sniffer dog conduct security checks at Nagpur railway station ahead of Independence Day, in Nagpur, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

6/13Chennai, Aug 14 : A scuba diver displays the National Flag during his underwater dive on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Chennai on Monday.

7/13Kolkata, Aug 14: Howrah Bridge illuminated in Tri-color ahead of Independence Day 2023, in Kolkata on Monday.

8/13Jammu: A school student gets her face painted with tricolours in preparations for the celebrations of the Independence Day, in Jammu, Saturday, Auf 12, 2023.

9/13New Delhi: Police personnel conduct a security check outside Red Fort as security tightens on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Monday.

10/13Prayagraj: RAF jawans participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.

11/13Kolkata: Police personnel conduct a security check at a pavilion that is prepared for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Road, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug 14, 2023.

12/13Mumbai, Aug 14, 2023: Mantralaya building illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.