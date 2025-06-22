India vs England, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah sizzles with five-fer in Leeds | In Pics

Updated: 22 Jun 2025, 09:37 PM IST

India vs ENG, 1st test: Jasprit Bumrah was once again on his record-breaking spree, with a fiery five-wicket haul in the Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. On Day 3, Bumrah's prowess helped India secure a narrow six-run first-innings lead as England were bowled out for 465.

1/6Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes on day three of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds (AFP)

2/6Jasprit Bumrah leaves the field at the end of the innings. The ace cricketer's 5-wicket haul gave India a six-run lead in the 1st innings (Action Images via Reuters)

3/6England's Harry Brook reacts after losing his wicket. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was in top form, relentlessly testing the England batting lineup, causing headaches right in the opening match of the five-match series. (AFP)

4/6With his latest five-wicket haul in Leeds, Bumrah matched Kapil Dev for the most wickets away from home in Test cricket. (AP)

5/6England's Harry Brook, however, tok advantage of India's missed chances at Headingley, as England had the edge in the first session of Day 3. In the final over on Day 2, Brook mistimed a pull shot to midwicket but was saved because the third umpire spotted that Jasprit Bumrah had overstepped the crease. (AP)