Indian Air Force Day 2025: March past, royal band tribute, fighter jet display — IAF celebrates 93 years | In pics

Indian Air Force Day 2025: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff (CAF) Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh at the National War Memorial on October 8.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan signing the visitor's book at the National War Memorial on Wednesday, October 8.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi greeting officials at the National War Memorial.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Indian Air Force personnel at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, performing during a parade on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: An S-band Rohini radar also participated in the aerial display.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF's display on the occasion featured several fighter aircrafts including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar and the Advanced Light Helicopter, in addition to recently retired MiG-21 Bison.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF marked 93rd Indian Air Force Day on October 8 with grand celebration at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: On the occasion of 93rd Indian Air Force Day, IAF highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Indian Air Force personnel participating in October 8 march past of Air Force Day at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.
Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF celebrated 93rd Indian Air Force Day on October 8 with royal band performance at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.