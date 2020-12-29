Indian Railways completes 180 kmph speed trial of Vistadome tourist coaches 3 Photos . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 05:06 PM IST Staff Writer 'These coaches will make train journeys memorable ... more'These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers Railway track & give further boost to tourism,' Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, said 1/3Interiors of the Vistadome Coach which has completed a 180 kmph speed trial (Twitter ) 2/3To allow the passengers in the train to witness the locations enroute, the Vistadome Coach comes with an observation lounge (Twitter ) 3/3The coaches will only be operated in tourist locations with 44 passenger seats and roof-top glasses (Twitter)