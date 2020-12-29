Subscribe
Indian Railways completes 180 kmph speed trial of Vistadome tourist coaches

3 Photos . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 05:06 PM IST Staff Writer

'These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers Railway track & give further boost to tourism,' Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, said

1/3Interiors of the Vistadome Coach which has completed a 180 kmph speed trial
2/3To allow the passengers in the train to witness the locations enroute, the Vistadome Coach comes with an observation lounge
3/3The coaches will only be operated in tourist locations with 44 passenger seats and roof-top glasses
