India's 2024 in Photos: From lifting T20 World Cup to Modi 3.0 to Manmohan Singh's death - Here's how the year passed

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Jan 2025, 08:56 PM IST Written By Saurav Mukherjee
  • India's 2024 in Photos: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return for a third term, India winning T20 World Cup, to several natural disasters, 2024 has been a roller-coaster ride for India. Here are a few images.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda greet supporters upon their arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, on 4 June 4 2024.  (PTI)

1/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda greet supporters upon their arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, on 4 June 4 2024.  (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offer prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals in Ayodhya.  (PTI)

2/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offer prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals in Ayodhya.  (PTI)

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, center, and players celebrate with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)

3/10India's head coach Rahul Dravid, center, and players celebrate with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)

In New Delhi, devotees worship the Sun god on Monday morning amid a toxic foam-covered Yamuna during Chhath Puja. (REUTERS)

4/10In New Delhi, devotees worship the Sun god on Monday morning amid a toxic foam-covered Yamuna during Chhath Puja. (REUTERS)

Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials.  (PTI)

5/10Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials.  (PTI)

Army personnel during the construction of a bailey bridge at Chooralmala area as part of a rescue operation after a recent landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Wayanad district, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI)

6/10Army personnel during the construction of a bailey bridge at Chooralmala area as part of a rescue operation after a recent landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Wayanad district, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI)

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra poses for a picture with his silver medal at the Paris Olympics. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

7/10India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra poses for a picture with his silver medal at the Paris Olympics. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

India's ace shooter Manu Bhakar poses with her medals she won in the Paris Olympics 2024. (X/@realmanubhaker)

8/10India's ace shooter Manu Bhakar poses with her medals she won in the Paris Olympics 2024. (X/@realmanubhaker)

On Sunday, the Delhi-NCR region experienced a slight improvement in weather conditions as dense fog dissipated.  (HT_PRINT)

9/10On Sunday, the Delhi-NCR region experienced a slight improvement in weather conditions as dense fog dissipated.  (HT_PRINT)

Honour guards lead the coffin of India's late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, for a state funeral ceremony in New Delhi on December 28, 2024. Mourners in India's capital gathered on December 28, to pay their respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh ahead of a state funeral for the man key to the country's economic liberalisation.  (AFP)

10/10Honour guards lead the coffin of India's late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, for a state funeral ceremony in New Delhi on December 28, 2024. Mourners in India's capital gathered on December 28, to pay their respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh ahead of a state funeral for the man key to the country's economic liberalisation.  (AFP)

