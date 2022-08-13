India's 3rd Vande Bharat is ready to boost travel experience in Indian Railways 8 Photos . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 12:08 PM IST Livemint Union Minister of Railways, Ashwni Vaishnaw inspec... moreUnion Minister of Railways, Ashwni Vaishnaw inspected and inaugurated India's third Vande Bharat Express(Train 18) at ICF Chennai on Friday. The train completed its trials from ICF Chennai to Padi on the same day 1/8Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the new prototype of Vande Bharat(Train 18) at ICF Chennai on Friday. The train successfully completed its trial run from ICF Chennai to Padi and then back on Friday. (L. Anantha Krishnan) 2/8Before its inauguration, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the new prototype Vande Bharat Rake at ICF, in Chennai on Friday. The third Vande Bharat Train, will be energy efficient and will provide better passenger safety measures compared to its previous models. (L. Anantha Krishnan) 3/8As per news reports, the new train is also featured with better acceleration and deceleration capacity. The train would also be able to reach a speed of 160 km/h in 140 seconds, which is 5 seconds faster than the previously launched trains. (L. Anantha Krishnan) 4/8As the train will complete its trials in the coming time, ICF will set a target of producing as many as 475 trains in four years that will cover all the states, informed the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI) 5/8The newly designed rake will run on the the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. However, its exact date of arrival is yet to be confirmed. The other trains that are being manufactured at the ICF will also cover key locations on routes that could be exploited by significantly reducing travel time for passengers. (PTI) 6/8The first Vande Bharat Express was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February 2019. The launch came months after ICF launched made-in-India coaches. These trains contain a self-propelled engine that can save diesel and reduce electricity usage by 30% 7/8Railway Minister also informed that ICF will soon resume its work on Sleeper version of Train 18 which was started in 2018 but later abandoned. 8/8On the ocassion, the Railway Minister said that ICF Chennai is producing world-class Vande Bharat trains that contain several innovative features. He also expressed confidence that the Coach Factory would be able to produce 75 Vande Bharat trains by 15 August,2023 (L. Anantha Krishnan)