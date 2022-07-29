India's first indigenous aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’; See Photos 6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 02:26 PM IST Livemint Nation has achieved a historic feat after Indian N... moreNation has achieved a historic feat after Indian Navy received the delivery of ‘Vikrant’, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier 1/6India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier(IAC) Vikrant was delivered to Indian Navy on Thursday in Kochi (PIB) 2/6The mammoth ship will be commissioned into the Navy on 15 August,2022. IAC Vikrant was tested in four trial phases, its fourth trial was completed in on July 10 (PIB) 3/6The 262 metres long, 62 metres wide ship has been built at a cost of ₹23000 crore. Its construction began in 2009. (Indian Navy/Twitter) 4/6The ship has been received by the Commanding Officer Designate of Vikrant on behalf of Indian Navy. The ship has been designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (HT_PRINT) 5/6The ship is capable of handling air wing that encompasses 30 aircraft including MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy) (HT_PRINT) 6/6Along with being India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant is the country's largest warship built of 21,500 tonne of special grade steel. (Satheesh AS)