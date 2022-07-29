OPEN APP

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’; See Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 02:26 PM IST Livemint

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier(IAC) Vikrant was delivered to Indian Navy on Thursday in Kochi  (PIB)
The mammoth ship will be commissioned into the Navy on 15 August,2022. IAC Vikrant was tested in four trial phases, its fourth trial was completed in on July 10 (PIB)
The 262 metres long, 62 metres wide ship has been built at a cost of   <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23000 crore. Its construction began in 2009. (Indian Navy/Twitter)
The ship has been received by the Commanding Officer Designate of Vikrant on behalf of Indian Navy. The ship has been designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (HT_PRINT)
The ship is capable of handling air wing that encompasses 30 aircraft including MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy) (HT_PRINT)
Along with being India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant is the country's largest warship built of 21,500 tonne of special grade steel.   (Satheesh AS)
