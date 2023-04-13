India's richest and poorest Chief Ministers in terms of assets | In Pics 6 Photos . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM IST Livemint Association for Democratic Reforms has released the details around declared wealth of Indian Chief MinistersOut of the 30 CMs analyzed, 29 (97%) are crorepatis with the average assets being ₹33.96 crore for every CM 1/6Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the most wealthiest CM in India with assets worth more than ₹510 crore (ANI) 2/6Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is second on the list and has assets worth over ₹163 crores (ANI) 3/6Next on the list is Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with assets worth more than ₹63 crores (PTI) 4/6West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest amount of declared assets which are worth a little over ₹15 lakh (HT_PRINT) 5/6Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the second least wealthiest CM of India with assets of ₹1 crore (HT_PRINT) 6/6With assets of more than ₹1 crore, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is third on the list (HT_PRINT)