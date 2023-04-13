OPEN APP
Home / Photos / India's richest and poorest Chief Ministers in terms of assets | In Pics

India's richest and poorest Chief Ministers in terms of assets | In Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM IST Livemint
  • Association for Democratic Reforms has released the details around declared wealth of Indian Chief Ministers
  • Out of the 30 CMs analyzed, 29 (97%) are crorepatis with the average assets being 33.96 crore for every CM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the most wealthiest CM in India with assets worth more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>510 crore (ANI)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is second on the list and has assets worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>163 crores  (ANI)
Next on the list is Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with assets worth more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63 crores (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest amount of declared assets which are worth a little over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh (HT_PRINT)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the second least wealthiest CM of India with assets of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore (HT_PRINT)
With assets of more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is third on the list  (HT_PRINT)
