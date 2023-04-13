Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / India's richest and poorest Chief Ministers in terms of assets | In Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM IST Livemint

  • Association for Democratic Reforms has released the details around declared wealth of Indian Chief Ministers
  • Out of the 30 CMs analyzed, 29 (97%) are crorepatis with the average assets being 33.96 crore for every CM

1/6Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the most wealthiest CM in India with assets worth more than 510 crore
2/6Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is second on the list and has assets worth over 163 crores 
3/6Next on the list is Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with assets worth more than 63 crores
4/6West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest amount of declared assets which are worth a little over 15 lakh
5/6Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the second least wealthiest CM of India with assets of 1 crore
6/6With assets of more than 1 crore, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is third on the list 