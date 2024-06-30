India's unforgettable T20 World Cup victory celebrations in pictures 10 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2024, 02:13 PM IST Livemint India defeated South Africa by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2024. A lot of animated images came to the fore after the victory given that the Men in Blue won an ICC trophy after a gap of 11 years. 1/10Team India celebrating after getting their hands on the World Cup trophy. (AFP) 2/10Virat Kohli roars as India beat South Africa by 7 runs to clinch the T20 World Cup trophy. (ICC - X ) 3/10Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing alongside the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy with Indian flag wrapped around them. Both of these players announced their retirement form International T20 cricket on Saturday. (AFP) 4/10BCCI Secretary Jay Shah poses with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma after the Indian captain planted the tricolour in Barbados. (PTI) 5/10Perhaps the moment of the match, when Rohit Sharma hugged a teary-eyed Hardik Pandya. (ICC - X ) 6/10Jasprit Bumrah poses with the World Cup trophy after a brilliant spell of bowling during the final clash on Friday. (BCCI-X) 7/10An emotional Virat Kohli celebrates India's long awaited triumph at the final of an ICC event. (AFP) 8/10Outgoing India head coach Rahul Dravid celebrates after guiding India to T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. (PTI) 9/10Barbados, Jun 30 (ANI): India's Rishabh Pant poses with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ICC - X ) 10/10Barbados, Jun 30 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI-X)