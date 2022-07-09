Indira Gandhi to Shinzo Abe: World leaders who were assassinated. Pics here 7 Photos . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 10:36 AM IST Livemint The fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minist... moreThe fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan has brought into focus the assassination of several heads of state and top leaders globally. 1/7Shinzo Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara on Friday. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack which shocked many in Japan. 2/7In 1984, India had mourned the death of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was assassinated by two of her security guards. Indira Gandhi, who had earned the moniker of 'Iron Lady', was shot by her security guards on the morning of October 31, 1984, when she had just left her official residence at 1, Safdarjung Road in Delhi. The building now is a memorial. She was taken to AIIMS but doctors could not revive India's first woman prime minister whose life had inspired women across the world, and several parents had even named their daughters after her. On that fateful day, the nation was so full of grief that even many professional news anchors couldn't help feeling emotionally overwhelmed. 3/7Indira Gandhi's son Rajiv Gandhi, who took the mantle of prime minister after her death and served in the post till 1989, was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally. 4/7John F Kennedy, fondly referred to by his nickname 'JFK' was the 35th president of the US from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963, in Dallas. Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine, was arrested for the assassination, but he was shot and killed by Jack Ruby two days later. 5/7Abraham Lincoln, the 16th US president who led the nation through the American Civil War, was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth, an American stage actor at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865. The theatre has been preserved as a heritage site. (AP) 6/7Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007. Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was killed in a suicide attack in Rawalpindi shortly after she had addressed an election rally on December 27, 2007. She was attacked after a rally in Liaquat Bagh and brought to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. According to a 2014 report in Dawn, the Rawalpindi Central Hospital where she had died, was renamed after Benazir Bhutto after her assassination. (AFP) 7/7Bangladesh saw the assassination of its beloved Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975, in Dhaka. Rahman, the first President and later the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from April 1971 until his assassination, was killed along with most of his family members. Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman was assassinated in Chittagong in May 1981. (Bloomberg)