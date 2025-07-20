Indonesia ship fire in photos: Pregnant woman, four others killed; several jump into sea to escape

8 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2025, 11:02 PM IST

A massive fire engulfed the KM Barcelona VA vessel off the coast of Indonesia's North Sulawesi province at around 1.30 pm local time, which was carrying over 300 passengers to Manado Port.

1/8Smoke billowed from the passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. More than 280 people were rescued, and evacuation efforts were ongoing. (AP)

2/8Rescue ship approach passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. A passenger ferry, KM Barcelona VA vessel, carrying over 300 people, caught fire at sea on Sunday off Sulawesi island in Indonesia, Rescuers retrieved five bodies, including a pregnant woman. (AP)

3/8The KM Barcelona 5 was headed to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, from Talaud, an island district in the province when it caught fire in waters near Talise. (Screenshot)

4/8The incident took place on a ferry carrying over 300 people in the country’s North Sulawesi province at around 1.30 pm local time. (X)

5/8A man swims while carrying his child in the sea after massive fire on Sunday engulfed the KM Barcelona VA vessel off the coast of Indonesia. Local media reported KM Barcelona 5 was ferrying 280 passengers. (X)

6/8A man jumps from the KM Barcelona VA vessel that caught fire off the coast of Indonesia. The authorities deployed two ships, several boats, and other vessels for the rescue mission. (X)

7/8A woman swims in the sea wearing a bright orange life jackets after the vessel caught fire. (X)