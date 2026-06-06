Inside CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: A visual story of placards, slogans, tambourine, and flowers

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in black cap, holds a copy of autobiography of Dr. BR Ambedkar as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi. Dipke, founder of the online movement CJP, arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.
The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical online movement following remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a hearing, where he likened a section of unemployed youth holding ‘fake law degrees’ to cockroaches.
The protestors pressed on their demand, raising slogans, 'Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do (Dharmendra Pradhan step down). We asked for 'Make in India', you gave us 'Leak in India'.
Delhi Police has granted permission to the CJP to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar from 10 am to 5 pm today.
CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar holding placards.
A member of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was seen offering flowers to security personnel stationed outside Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station.
CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar holding placards.
A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wears a mask as he holds a poster.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter plays a tambourine, also known as 'dafli', during the protest.
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