Inside CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: A visual story of placards, slogans, tambourine, and flowers

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in black cap, holds a copy of autobiography of Dr. BR Ambedkar as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi. Dipke, founder of the online movement CJP, arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.