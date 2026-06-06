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Inside CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: A visual story of placards, slogans, tambourine, and flowers

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest NEET 2026 paper leak and what they described as irregularities in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The protest also called for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 

Kanishka Singharia
Published6 Jun 2026, 01:58 PM IST
CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar holding placards.
CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar holding placards.(X)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in black cap, holds a copy of autobiography of Dr. BR Ambedkar as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi. Dipke, founder of the online movement CJP, arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.
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The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical online movement following remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a hearing, where he likened a section of unemployed youth holding ‘fake law degrees’ to cockroaches.
The protestors pressed on their demand, raising slogans, 'Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do (Dharmendra Pradhan step down). We asked for 'Make in India', you gave us 'Leak in India'.
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Delhi Police has granted permission to the CJP to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar from 10 am to 5 pm today.
CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar holding placards.
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A member of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was seen offering flowers to security personnel stationed outside Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station.
CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar holding placards.
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A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wears a mask as he holds a poster.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter plays a tambourine, also known as 'dafli', during the protest.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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