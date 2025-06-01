Inside India’s widest tunnel, connecting Dwarka Expressway to Delhi's IGI airport | In pics

One of India’s longest and widest road tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway to Delhi's IGI airport will cut travel time significantly. Built at a cost of ₹9,000 crore, it will connect Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Alipur.

1/9The Dwarka Expressway tunnel features a speed limit of 80kmph for four-wheelers. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

2/9India's widest tunnel features murals depicting vibrant culture of Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Delhi, besides murals of the Indian Parliament, Mahatma Gandhi and other historical figures. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

3/9According to officials, the new link is the longest and widest urban road tunnel in India. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

4/9One of India's longest tunnel, spanning 5.1km, consists of two segments - a main 3.6km long tunnel with eight lanes and a 1.5km tunnel with two lanes. The former connects Dwarka Expressway to IGI airport while the later links Dwarka Expressway to NH-48 to Gurgaon. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

5/9The tunnel is a part of Phase 4 of the Dwarka Expressway, which runs from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurgaon. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

6/9The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened the Dwarka Expressway tunnel for trial run on May 29. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

7/9The Dwarka Expressway tunnel is constructed on a single pillar. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

8/9The 34-meter-wide longest tunnel, made at a cost of ₹ 9,000 crore, covers 18.9km in Haryana and 10.1km in Delhi. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)