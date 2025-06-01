Explore
Business News/ Photos / Inside India’s widest tunnel, connecting Dwarka Expressway to Delhi's IGI airport | In pics

Inside India’s widest tunnel, connecting Dwarka Expressway to Delhi's IGI airport | In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 01 Jun 2025, 02:29 PM IST Fareha Naaz

One of India’s longest and widest road tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway to Delhi's IGI airport will cut travel time significantly. Built at a cost of ₹9,000 crore, it will connect Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Alipur.

The Dwarka Expressway tunnel features a speed limit of 80kmph for four-wheelers. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

1/9The Dwarka Expressway tunnel features a speed limit of 80kmph for four-wheelers. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

India's widest tunnel features murals depicting vibrant culture of Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Delhi, besides murals of the Indian Parliament, Mahatma Gandhi and other historical figures. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

2/9India's widest tunnel features murals depicting vibrant culture of Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Delhi, besides murals of the Indian Parliament, Mahatma Gandhi and other historical figures. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the new link is the longest and widest urban road tunnel in India.   (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

3/9According to officials, the new link is the longest and widest urban road tunnel in India.   (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

One of India's longest tunnel, spanning 5.1km, consists of two segments - a main 3.6km long tunnel with eight lanes and a 1.5km tunnel with two lanes. The former connects Dwarka Expressway to IGI airport while the later links Dwarka Expressway to NH-48 to Gurgaon.  (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

4/9One of India's longest tunnel, spanning 5.1km, consists of two segments - a main 3.6km long tunnel with eight lanes and a 1.5km tunnel with two lanes. The former connects Dwarka Expressway to IGI airport while the later links Dwarka Expressway to NH-48 to Gurgaon.  (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The tunnel is a part of Phase 4 of the Dwarka Expressway, which runs from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurgaon. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

5/9The tunnel is a part of Phase 4 of the Dwarka Expressway, which runs from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurgaon. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened the Dwarka Expressway tunnel for trial run on May 29. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

6/9The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened the Dwarka Expressway tunnel for trial run on May 29. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Dwarka Expressway tunnel is constructed on a single pillar. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

7/9The Dwarka Expressway tunnel is constructed on a single pillar. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The 34-meter-wide longest tunnel, made at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,000 crore, covers 18.9km in Haryana and 10.1km in Delhi. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

8/9The 34-meter-wide longest tunnel, made at a cost of 9,000 crore, covers 18.9km in Haryana and 10.1km in Delhi. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Dwarka Expressway tunnel will connect key areas and reduce travel time between Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Alipur. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

9/9The Dwarka Expressway tunnel will connect key areas and reduce travel time between Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Alipur. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

