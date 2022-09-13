Inside the e-auction of PM Narendra Modi's gifts. See photos 5 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:45 AM IST Livemint Unlike gifts that are received by any other ordina... moreUnlike gifts that are received by any other ordinary person, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long list of expensive and historic souvenirs that are received by him from eminent personalities. Here is a chance for people to buy these mementos in an e-auction that will begin on 17 September 1/5As many as 1200 gifts and mementos given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be up for auction on his birthday on 17 September. One of them will be a memento gifted by the Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta. (ANI) 2/5People would be able to buy some gifts that were presented by the Chief ministers of several states. The Trishul presented by the Himachal Pradesh CM, statue of Rani Kamlapati presented by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, etc will also be up for auction. (ANI) 3/5These mementos and souvenirs are gifted to the PM by several eminent personalities across the world. From exquisite paintings to iconic statues, there is a lot for the buyers in the auction, which will be conducted by the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. (ANI) 4/5This will be the fourth such auction launched till now, the first one was held in January 2019. Notably, the funds raised from the e-auction will be used in the Union Government's flagship project, ‘Namami Gange Programme’ (ANI) 5/5Some of the major attraction will be sports memorabilia and miniature replicas of Ayodhya Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple. With this auction, people can also by sports jerseys and even badminton rackets that are autographed by some of the most popular sportsperson of India. (ANI)