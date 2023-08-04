International Beer Day: From Porter to Stout, 5 unique beer types. In Pics 6 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 08:56 AM IST Livemint International Beer Day is a global celebration of one of the world's most popular and oldest beverages, beer. It is observed on the first Friday of August every year. The day aims to bring people together to enjoy and appreciate the diverse and rich culture of beer. 1/6India Pale Ale (IPA) is a popular beer style known for its strong hop presence and distinct bitterness. (Photo; Pixeles) (Pixeles) 2/6Ale beer is fermented using top-fermenting yeast strains, which ferment at warmer temperatures (typically between 60°F to 72°F or 15°C to 22°C). (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles) 3/6Stout originated in England and has a long history, with records dating back to the 18th century. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles) 4/6Pilsner, also known as Pils, is a type of pale lager beer that originated in the Czech town of Pilsen (Plzeň) in the 19th century. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles) 5/6Porter beer is a dark-colored beer with a rich history that dates back to the early 18th century in London, England. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles) 6/6Beer is a widely consumed alcoholic beverage with a rich history and a vast array of styles and flavors. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)