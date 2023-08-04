comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 15:58:43
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.05 0.43%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.3 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590.6 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 -0.63%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 965.5 -2.24%
Business News/ Photos / International Beer Day: From Porter to Stout, 5 unique beer types. In Pics

International Beer Day: From Porter to Stout, 5 unique beer types. In Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 08:56 AM IST Livemint
  • International Beer Day is a global celebration of one of the world's most popular and oldest beverages, beer. It is observed on the first Friday of August every year. The day aims to bring people together to enjoy and appreciate the diverse and rich culture of beer.
India Pale Ale (IPA) is a popular beer style known for its strong hop presence and distinct bitterness. (Photo; Pixeles) (Pixeles)
1/6India Pale Ale (IPA) is a popular beer style known for its strong hop presence and distinct bitterness. (Photo; Pixeles) (Pixeles)
Ale beer is fermented using top-fermenting yeast strains, which ferment at warmer temperatures (typically between 60°F to 72°F or 15°C to 22°C). (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
2/6Ale beer is fermented using top-fermenting yeast strains, which ferment at warmer temperatures (typically between 60°F to 72°F or 15°C to 22°C). (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
Stout originated in England and has a long history, with records dating back to the 18th century. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
3/6Stout originated in England and has a long history, with records dating back to the 18th century. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
Pilsner, also known as Pils, is a type of pale lager beer that originated in the Czech town of Pilsen (Plzeň) in the 19th century. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
4/6Pilsner, also known as Pils, is a type of pale lager beer that originated in the Czech town of Pilsen (Plzeň) in the 19th century. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
Porter beer is a dark-colored beer with a rich history that dates back to the early 18th century in London, England. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
5/6Porter beer is a dark-colored beer with a rich history that dates back to the early 18th century in London, England. (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
Beer is a widely consumed alcoholic beverage with a rich history and a vast array of styles and flavors.  (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
6/6Beer is a widely consumed alcoholic beverage with a rich history and a vast array of styles and flavors.  (Photo: Pixeles) (Pixeles)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout