International Yoga Day 2024: From Patna to New York; a glimpse of celebrations across the globe

13 Photos . Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST

International Yoga Day 2024: International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21. PM Modi lead 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today.

1/13International Yoga Day 2024: Youths at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, perform Yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day on June 20. (HT)

2/13International Yoga Day 2024: Volunteers in Nepal's Pokhara perform yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day. (IndiaInNepal-X)

3/13International Yoga Day 2024: Participants in Kathmandu at a Yoga demonstration and Ayurvedic camp at Indian Embassy perform yoga on June 19. (PTI)

4/13International Yoga Day 2024: India Army soldiers and the dog squad performing yoga at the Line of Control (LOC) on the eve of the International Day of Yoga on June 20 in Jammu district. (PTI)

5/13Rajasthan: A sand art with the message 'Self and Society' in Pushkar on the eve of Yoga Day. (PTI)

6/13Washington: People perform yoga as they observe International Yoga Day. (PTI)

7/13International Yoga Day 2024: In Varanasi at Vidyapeeth College, members of the LGBTQ community perform yoga on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. (PTI)

8/13International Yoga Day 2024: People participate in the 22nd annual ‘Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga’ in Times Square, New York City, on the eve of Yoga Day. (AFP)

9/13International Yoga Day 2024: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel in Kochi perform yoga aboard ICG's ship Samarth on the eve of the International Day Of Yoga. (PTI)

10/13Jalandhar: Police personnel perform yoga during preparations on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Jalandhar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_20_2024_000318A) (PTI)

11/13International Yoga Day 2024: Cadets of NCC Directorate Maharashtra perform yoga at the The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. (PTI)

12/13International Yoga Day 2024: CISF personnel of Coimbatore Airport participate in a yoga session at Isha Foundation on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. (PTI)