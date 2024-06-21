International Yoga Day 2024: From Patna to New York; a glimpse of celebrations across the globe

13 Photos . Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST

International Yoga Day 2024: International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21. PM Modi lead 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today.

1/13International Yoga Day 2024: Youths at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, perform Yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day on June 20.

2/13International Yoga Day 2024: Volunteers in Nepal's Pokhara perform yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day.

3/13International Yoga Day 2024: Participants in Kathmandu at a Yoga demonstration and Ayurvedic camp at Indian Embassy perform yoga on June 19.

4/13International Yoga Day 2024: India Army soldiers and the dog squad performing yoga at the Line of Control (LOC) on the eve of the International Day of Yoga on June 20 in Jammu district.

5/13Rajasthan: A sand art with the message 'Self and Society' in Pushkar on the eve of Yoga Day.

6/13Washington: People perform yoga as they observe International Yoga Day.

7/13International Yoga Day 2024: In Varanasi at Vidyapeeth College, members of the LGBTQ community perform yoga on the eve of the International Day of Yoga.

8/13International Yoga Day 2024: People participate in the 22nd annual ‘Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga’ in Times Square, New York City, on the eve of Yoga Day.

9/13International Yoga Day 2024: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel in Kochi perform yoga aboard ICG's ship Samarth on the eve of the International Day Of Yoga.

10/13Jalandhar: Police personnel perform yoga during preparations on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Jalandhar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_20_2024_000318A)

11/13International Yoga Day 2024: Cadets of NCC Directorate Maharashtra perform yoga at the The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on the eve of the International Day of Yoga.

12/13International Yoga Day 2024: CISF personnel of Coimbatore Airport participate in a yoga session at Isha Foundation on the eve of the International Day of Yoga.