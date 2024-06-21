International Yoga Day 2024: From Patna to New York; a glimpse of celebrations across the globe 13 Photos . Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST Written By Fareha Naaz International Yoga Day 2024: International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21. PM Modi lead 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today. 1/13International Yoga Day 2024: Youths at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, perform Yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day on June 20. 2/13International Yoga Day 2024: Volunteers in Nepal's Pokhara perform yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day. 3/13International Yoga Day 2024: Participants in Kathmandu at a Yoga demonstration and Ayurvedic camp at Indian Embassy perform yoga on June 19. 4/13International Yoga Day 2024: India Army soldiers and the dog squad performing yoga at the Line of Control (LOC) on the eve of the International Day of Yoga on June 20 in Jammu district. 5/13Rajasthan: A sand art with the message 'Self and Society' in Pushkar on the eve of Yoga Day. 6/13Washington: People perform yoga as they observe International Yoga Day. 7/13International Yoga Day 2024: In Varanasi at Vidyapeeth College, members of the LGBTQ community perform yoga on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. 8/13International Yoga Day 2024: People participate in the 22nd annual ‘Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga’ in Times Square, New York City, on the eve of Yoga Day. 9/13International Yoga Day 2024: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel in Kochi perform yoga aboard ICG's ship Samarth on the eve of the International Day Of Yoga. 10/13Jalandhar: Police personnel perform yoga during preparations on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Jalandhar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_20_2024_000318A) 11/13International Yoga Day 2024: Cadets of NCC Directorate Maharashtra perform yoga at the The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. 12/13International Yoga Day 2024: CISF personnel of Coimbatore Airport participate in a yoga session at Isha Foundation on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. 13/13International Yoga Day 2024: In Bhubaneswar, capital of eastern state of Odisha, youths perform yoga to rehearse for International Yoga Day Celebration at Kalinga Stadium on June 20.