International Yoga Day in photos: PM Modi performs yoga, promotes global wellness at Visakhapatnam event

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jun 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the International Yoga Day 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi stresses the importance of performing yoga for Humanity 2.0, when inner peace shapes global policy.

1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session during the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This year’s theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reflects India’s commitment to global well-being. (@NarendraModi)

2/6PM Modi promotes holistic health on International Yoga Day 2025 with thousands of yoga enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam. (@NarendraModi)

3/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this photo on Twitter, showing 2,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for the International Day of Yoga 2025. (Narendra Modi-X)

4/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an image on Twitter showing 2,000 yoga practitioners assembled at Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for Yogandhra 2025 — Andhra Pradesh’s month-long celebration ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2025. (Narendra Modi - X)

5/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined 2,000 yoga practitioners near Puligundu Twin Hills to commemorate International Yoga Day 2025 from Visakhapatnam. He highlighted yoga's power to promote peace amid ongoing global conflicts. (Narendra Modi - X)