Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 20 2025 15:58:34
  1. Itc share price
  2. 418.45 0.59%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,464.65 2.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.90 0.63%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,434.35 0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 676.10 0.58%
Business News/ Photos / International Yoga Day in photos: PM Modi performs yoga, promotes global wellness at Visakhapatnam event

International Yoga Day in photos: PM Modi performs yoga, promotes global wellness at Visakhapatnam event

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jun 2025, 10:23 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the International Yoga Day 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi stresses the importance of performing yoga for Humanity 2.0, when inner peace shapes global policy. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session during the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This year’s theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reflects India’s commitment to global well-being. (@NarendraModi)

1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session during the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This year’s theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reflects India’s commitment to global well-being. (@NarendraModi)

PM Modi promotes holistic health on International Yoga Day 2025 with thousands of yoga enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam. (@NarendraModi)

2/6PM Modi promotes holistic health on International Yoga Day 2025 with thousands of yoga enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam. (@NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this photo on Twitter, showing 2,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for the International Day of Yoga 2025. (Narendra Modi-X)

3/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this photo on Twitter, showing 2,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for the International Day of Yoga 2025. (Narendra Modi-X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an image on Twitter showing 2,000 yoga practitioners assembled at Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for Yogandhra 2025 — Andhra Pradesh’s month-long celebration ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2025. (Narendra Modi - X)

4/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an image on Twitter showing 2,000 yoga practitioners assembled at Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for Yogandhra 2025 — Andhra Pradesh’s month-long celebration ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2025. (Narendra Modi - X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined 2,000 yoga practitioners near Puligundu Twin Hills to commemorate International Yoga Day 2025 from Visakhapatnam. He highlighted yoga's power to promote peace amid ongoing global conflicts. (Narendra Modi - X)

5/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined 2,000 yoga practitioners near Puligundu Twin Hills to commemorate International Yoga Day 2025 from Visakhapatnam. He highlighted yoga's power to promote peace amid ongoing global conflicts. (Narendra Modi - X)

A large gathering of yoga practitioners came together near Puligundu Twin Hills to mark International Yoga Day 2025. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that yoga plays a vital role in managing cardiac and neurological disorders, while also significantly contributing to women's health and mental well-being. (Narendra Modi - X)

6/6A large gathering of yoga practitioners came together near Puligundu Twin Hills to mark International Yoga Day 2025. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that yoga plays a vital role in managing cardiac and neurological disorders, while also significantly contributing to women's health and mental well-being. (Narendra Modi - X)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue