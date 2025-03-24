IPL 2025: CSK beat Mumbai Indians; MI extend opening match losing streak to 13 consecutive years | In Pics

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians to open their IPL 2025 campaign in style. Chasing 156 runs to win, CSK rode on fifties from Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to romp home with four wickets and five balls in hand.

1/10Rachin Ravindra of Chennai Super Kings in action during the Indian Premier League at Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/10Chennai Super Kings' batsman Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (PTI)

3/10Chennai Super Kings' batsman Rachin Ravindra celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (PTI)

4/10Chennai Super Kings' batters MS Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra celebrate post CSK's victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 23, 2025. (PTI)

5/10Chennai Super Kings' batters MS Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra rejoice after CSK's triumph over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (PTI)

6/10Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni shares a moment with Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks. (PTI)

7/10Chennai Super Kings' batter MS Dhoni after CSK's victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (PTI)

8/10MS Dhoni in action during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. (PTI)

9/10Mumbai Indians' Vignesh Puthur celebrates with teammates after dismissing Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube during the IPL 2025 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. (PTI)