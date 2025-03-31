IPL 2025: CSK's MS Dhoni checks on RR's injured Rahul Dravid after a disappointing defeat wins hearts| In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 31 Mar 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Share Via

Chennai Super Kings suffered a six-run defeat as Rajasthan Royals secured their first win of IPL 2025. Despite the rivalry, Dhoni’s touching gesture towards injured Rahul Dravid melted hearts.

1/9Rajasthan Royals' head coach, Rahul Dravid, who is injured, inspects the pitch ahead of the match against CSK at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (X)

2/9After a tense showdown between CSK and RR, where CSK suffered a six-wicket defeat, fans were left disappointed. However, a heartwarming moment stole the spotlight as MS Dhoni checked on an injured Rahul Dravid, winning hearts despite the loss. (X)

3/9MS Dhoni checks on an injured Rahul Dravid as he made his way onto the field on crutches. (X)

4/9CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action during the IPL 2025 T20 match against the Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In a tense encounter on March 30, 2025, CSK lost by six wickets against RR. (AFP)

5/9MS Dhoni heads back to the pavilion after being dismissed by rival bowler Sandeep Sharma with a low full-toss delivery. (AFP)

6/9Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni shake hands with Rajasthan Royals' Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana after their IPL 2025 match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (Surjeet Yadav)

7/9Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni scored 16 runs in 11 balls during the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (Surjeet Yadav)

8/9CSK batter MS Dhoni walks off the field after being caught by Hetmyer at the cow corner. (PTI)