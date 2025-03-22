IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB clash sets the stage for thrilling season in star-studded opening ceremony | Photos

Updated: 22 Mar 2025

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony dazzled with performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla & more setting the stage for an electrifying season. The excitement carried into the first match as Kolkata Knight Riders & Royal Challengers Bangalore clashed in a thrilling opener at Eden Gardens.

1/7Captains Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) and Rajat Patidar (RCB) stood alongside the IPL trophy at Eden Gardens, marking the grand kickoff of the 18th Indian Premier League season. In the season opener, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). (Hindustan Times)

2/7Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan electrified the Eden Gardens crowd, leading a resounding ‘Kohli’ chant while celebrating the legacy of IPL’s greatest stars. His charismatic presence and infectious energy set the perfect tone for the season ahead. (REUTERS)

3/7Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal took the stage, mesmerising the audience with her soulful voice as she paid tribute to IPL’s incredible 18-year journey, blending nostalgia with the excitement of a new season. (REUTERS)

4/7Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla brought high-energy beats to Eden Gardens, infusing the IPL 2025 opener with infectious enthusiasm and making the crowd groove to his chart-topping hits (REUTERS)

5/7Disha Patani stunned the audience with a power-packed performance, bringing Bollywood’s signature energy to the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Her electrifying moves added a touch of grandeur to an already star-studded event (REUTERS)

6/7Passionate fans of RCB legend Virat Kohli gathered outside Eden Gardens, showcasing their unwavering support ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PTI)