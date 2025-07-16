Israel launches intense airstrikes in Syria, vows to shield Druze community | In pics

Updated: 16 Jul 2025, 10:51 PM IST

Israel has launched heavy airstrikes on Damascus, the capital of Syria, vowing to destroy Syrian government forces who are reportedly attacking the Druze community in southern Syria. Druze are an Arab minority, primarily living in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

1/9Israel launched powerful missiles towards Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Wednesday, damaging the defence ministry and hitting near the presidential palace.

2/9The airstrikes mark a major Israeli escalation against the Islamist-led administration of interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa as Israel vowed to destroy Syrian government forces who are attacking the Druze community in southern Syria, demanding their withdrawal.

3/9The Israeli military struck the entrance to the military headquarters in Damascus and a military target near the presidential palace, an Israeli military official confirmed, adding that Israel would not allow a massacre of Druze in Syria.

4/9People heard warplanes swoop low over the capital and unleash a series of massive strikes which shook Damascus on Wednesday. The attack also destroyed properties and vehicles around the targeted zone.

5/9Many people have been the victims of violence this week around the city of Sweida, which is dominated by the Druze community. This led to an escalation of tension between the Druze minority with the government security forces and members of Bedouin tribes.

6/9The Syrian Health Ministry confirmed the fatalities, saying that the air strikes in Damascus wounded 13 people. In response, the Israeli military official said Syrian forces were not preventing attacks on Druze, justifying the airstrike.

7/9Syrian government troops were sent to the Sweida region on Monday to intervene and stop the fighting between Druze fighters and Bedouin armed men, but ended up clashing with the Druze militias themselves.

8/9The Israeli military said that it continued to strike targets in the Syrian regime, located in southern Syria. They are reportedly also using tanks and pickup trucks mounted with machine guns to attack the region.