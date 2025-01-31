Israel-Hamas ceasefire in pics: Here's 12 captivating images of Round 3 of hostage-prisoner exchange 12 Photos . Updated: 31 Jan 2025, 05:42 PM IST Written By Saurav Mukherjee Hamas released eight hostages in exchange for a hundred Palestinian prisoners amid the ceasefire, which brought much-needed relief to the war-torn region. 1/12Eighty-year-old Gadi Moses is seen here reuniting with his family after the 15-month-long war between Israel and Hamas. Three Israeli and five Thai hostages have been released from Gaza, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, in a hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas on January 30, 2025. (MMaayan Toaf/GPO/Handout via REUTERS) 2/12Thai farm worker Watchara Sriaoun, who was a hostage in Gaza, spoke via video call to his family and friends after his release by Hamas. The families of Thai farm workers held for over a year in Gaza cheered and wept with relief on January 30 after they freed. ((Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP)) 3/12Family members and supporters of the Israeli hostage Agam Berger celebrated her release. Moses arrived by helicopter for medical care at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv, Israel January 30, 2025. (REUTERS/Itai Ron) 4/12Freed Thai hostages being welcomed by medical staff as they arrive at Shamir Medical Center in Israel following the release of hostages by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on January 30, 2025. Five Thais were released along with three Israelis held by Hamas as part of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the Gaza war. (Eran Yardeni / GPO / AFP) 5/12People gather to greet freed Palestinian prisoners, after they were released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 30, 2025. (REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta) 6/12A freed Thai hostage being welcomed by Thailand's ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya (L) and Israeli medical staff, at Shamir Medical Center in Israel following the release of hostages by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on January 30, 2025. (Eran Yardeni / GPO / AFP) 7/12Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) 8/12A drone view of people gathering during the arrival of the freed Palestinian prisoners, after they were released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 30, 2025. (REUTERS) 9/12Released Israeli hostage Agam Berger is reunited with fellow released hostages who she spent time with in captivity, Karina Ariev, Liri Albag and Daniella Gilboa, who were soldiers seized from their army base in southern Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, at Beilinson Schneider complex in Petah Tikva, Israel, on January 30, 2025. (Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS) 10/12A freed Palestinian prisoner is welcomed after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled (REUTERS) 11/12Members of the Israeli security forces stand guard in front of a makeshift tunnel linking a military helicopter to a van, upon the arrival of five newly-released Thai hostages at the heliport of the Shamir Medical Center in Beer Yaakov on January 30, 2025. (GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) 12/12People and members of the staff of the Shamir Medical Center gathered in front of the hospital complex in Beer Yaakov, wave Israeli and Thia flags as ambulances and police vans transporting five newly-released Thai hostages arrive on January 30, 2025. (Photo by) ( GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)