comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Photos / Israel and Hamas release hostages after bilateral agreement to Gaza ceasefire for 4 days | In photos

Israel and Hamas release hostages after bilateral agreement to Gaza ceasefire for 4 days | In photos

12 Photos . Updated: 26 Nov 2023, 12:41 PM IST Livemint

Israel and Hamas have agreed to release a total of... more

Israeli hostage, Hila Rotem-Shoshani, hugs a family member after being released following a swap deal between Hamas and Israel (via REUTERS)
1/12Israeli hostage, Hila Rotem-Shoshani, hugs a family member after being released following a swap deal between Hamas and Israel (via REUTERS)
Israeli hostage, Danielle Aloni, embraces family members upon her arrival in Israel's hospital, following her release by Hamas in Gaza with 23 other hostages on Friday.  (AFP)
2/12Israeli hostage, Danielle Aloni, embraces family members upon her arrival in Israel's hospital, following her release by Hamas in Gaza with 23 other hostages on Friday.  (AFP)
Mother and daughter duo return to Israel after being released by Hamas on Friday following a bilateral agreement to cease fire for four days and exchange hostages. (AP)
3/12Mother and daughter duo return to Israel after being released by Hamas on Friday following a bilateral agreement to cease fire for four days and exchange hostages. (AP)
Daughters and wife of Israeli hostage, Yoni, released by Hamas, embrace their family member in a warm hug after he returned to Israel at the Schneider Children's Medical Center on Friday,  (AP)
4/12Daughters and wife of Israeli hostage, Yoni, released by Hamas, embrace their family member in a warm hug after he returned to Israel at the Schneider Children's Medical Center on Friday,  (AP)
A released Israeli hostage, Margalit Mozes, happily walks with an Israeli soldier shortly after her release by Hamas and arrival in Israel on Friday,  (AP)
5/12A released Israeli hostage, Margalit Mozes, happily walks with an Israeli soldier shortly after her release by Hamas and arrival in Israel on Friday,  (AP)
Palestinian hostage hugs a relative following release from Israeli jail in Israel-occupied West Bank, Ramallah, on Sunday.  (AFP)
6/12Palestinian hostage hugs a relative following release from Israeli jail in Israel-occupied West Bank, Ramallah, on Sunday.  (AFP)
Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis arrived at her home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem early on Sunday (AFP)
7/12Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis arrived at her home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem early on Sunday (AFP)
Palestinian hostages celebrate their release from Israeli jails in Israel-occupied West Bank, Ramallah on Sunday morning.   (AFP)
8/12Palestinian hostages celebrate their release from Israeli jails in Israel-occupied West Bank, Ramallah on Sunday morning.   (AFP)
Palestinian prisoners in grey suits cheer among supporters after being released from Israeli jail. (AFP)
9/12Palestinian prisoners in grey suits cheer among supporters after being released from Israeli jail. (AFP)
Palestinian prisoners and Red Cross staff released from Israeli jails were taken in a bus that marks the third group of hostages that were released following a bilateral agreement. (AFP)
10/12Palestinian prisoners and Red Cross staff released from Israeli jails were taken in a bus that marks the third group of hostages that were released following a bilateral agreement. (AFP)
Palestinian prisoners celebrate their release after a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war (AFP)
11/12Palestinian prisoners celebrate their release after a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war (AFP)
Palestinians rejoice after detainees were released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
12/12Palestinians rejoice after detainees were released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App