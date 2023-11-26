Israel and Hamas release hostages after bilateral agreement to Gaza ceasefire for 4 days | In photos

Israel and Hamas have agreed to release a total of... moreIsrael and Hamas have agreed to release a total of 50 Israeli and 150 Palestinian hostages within four days beginning from Friday following an agreement. Hamas also released 15 foreigners that was not a part of the agreement.

1/12Israeli hostage, Hila Rotem-Shoshani, hugs a family member after being released following a swap deal between Hamas and Israel (via REUTERS)

2/12Israeli hostage, Danielle Aloni, embraces family members upon her arrival in Israel's hospital, following her release by Hamas in Gaza with 23 other hostages on Friday. (AFP)

3/12Mother and daughter duo return to Israel after being released by Hamas on Friday following a bilateral agreement to cease fire for four days and exchange hostages. (AP)

4/12Daughters and wife of Israeli hostage, Yoni, released by Hamas, embrace their family member in a warm hug after he returned to Israel at the Schneider Children's Medical Center on Friday, (AP)

5/12A released Israeli hostage, Margalit Mozes, happily walks with an Israeli soldier shortly after her release by Hamas and arrival in Israel on Friday, (AP)

6/12Palestinian hostage hugs a relative following release from Israeli jail in Israel-occupied West Bank, Ramallah, on Sunday. (AFP)

7/12Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis arrived at her home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem early on Sunday (AFP)

8/12Palestinian hostages celebrate their release from Israeli jails in Israel-occupied West Bank, Ramallah on Sunday morning. (AFP)

9/12Palestinian prisoners in grey suits cheer among supporters after being released from Israeli jail. (AFP)

10/12Palestinian prisoners and Red Cross staff released from Israeli jails were taken in a bus that marks the third group of hostages that were released following a bilateral agreement. (AFP)

11/12Palestinian prisoners celebrate their release after a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war (AFP)