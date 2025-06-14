Israel-Iran conflict: Missile strikes ignite fears of war in the Middle East as casualties mount

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jun 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Share Via

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran to halt its nuclear development, claiming 78 lives and leaving 329 injured. In Iran's swift retaliation, air raid sirens blared across Israel's Tel Aviv, sharply escalating tensions between the two nations.

1/7A military aircraft is seen flying overhead after a barrage of missiles was launched from Iran, captured over Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/7Flames and smoke billow from a demolished building struck by a missile launched from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, June 13, 2025. The attack came in retaliation for Israel's airstrike on Iran, which resulted in 78 deaths and left 329 others injured. (AP)

3/7Firefighters rushed to the scene after a missile launched from Iran struck Tel Aviv, Israel. According to reports, three local hospitals admitted around 20 injured individuals, with some in critical condition. Fire authorities confirmed that several people were rescued from buildings damaged in the attack. (REUTERS)

4/7Rescue workers stand beside damaged vehicles as they operate at the site of impact following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Rishon LeZion, Israel, on June 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

5/7Missiles fired from Iran are seen being intercepted in the skies above Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 13, 2025. Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, stated that Iran targeted densely populated areas in its missile attack on Israel. (REUTERS)

6/7Rescue teams work at the impact site following a massive missile attack from Iran that struck Rishon LeZion, Israel, on June 14, 2025. According to two US officials, the US military helped intercept Iranian missiles targeting Israel on Friday. (REUTERS)