Israel-Iran war: 10 photos that capture pain and destruction amid escalating conflict

10 Photos . Updated: 23 Jun 2025, 10:18 PM IST

A United Nations report said that some of Israel's strikes on Iran may have broken international humanitarian law, citing the killing of civilians in an apartment block and three aid workers in Tehran.

1/10Israeli military on Monday warned Iranians it would continue to attack military sites around Tehran over ‘the coming days’ as its focus has shifted to symbolic targets as well. (via REUTERS)

2/10‘To maintain your personal safety, we ask you to stay away from weapons production centres, military bases and security institutions affiliated with the regime,’ the warning read. (via REUTERS)

3/10Iran has criticised the warnings as a way to scare its public. (via REUTERS)

4/10Meanwhile, a fact-finding mission mandated by the United Nations said that some of Israel's strikes on Iran may have broken international humanitarian law, citing the killing of civilians in an apartment block and three aid workers in Tehran. (REUTERS)

5/10The investigative body said that among those killed in Tehran were dozens of residents of an apartment complex and three humanitarian workers from the Iranian Red Cross, ‘while damaged sites included a clinic for children with autism and a hospital in Kermanshah’. (AFP)

6/10The report said and Israel's reported lack of effective advance warning may have affected the population’s ability to reach safety and ‘raise serious concerns in relation to the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution under international humanitarian law.’ (AFP)

7/10After Israel struck a notorious jail for political prisoners on Monday, the experts voiced concern about detainees held near the sites of bombings. ‘The experts call on the Iranian authorities to relocate prisoners away from locations at risk from the airstrikes.’ (AFP)

8/10It also voiced concerns about reports of arbitrary arrests by Iranian authorities of activists, journalists and social media users accused of espionage with Israel - a crime that is punishable by death in Iran. (AFP)

9/10Iran, meanwhile, fired more missiles and drones at Israel and warned the United States that its military now has a ‘free hand’ to attack American targets after the Trump administration's massive strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. (REUTERS)