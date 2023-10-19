IT, FMCG, auto and more: Fisdom Research lists out how these 10 sectors are likely to perform going forward

The benchmark Nifty index rose 2% in September but... moreThe benchmark Nifty index rose 2% in September but has been very volatile in October so far on back of rising US yields and the escalating Middle East conflict. Brokerage house Fisdom Research has come out with the technical outlook for 10 sectors. Let's see how they will perform going ahead.

1/10IT: The index rose 2% in September. NIFTY IT index is trading within the rectangle pattern for more than a year within the price range of 4,000 points. A couple of weeks earlier, the index made an attempt to break out above its consolidation zone but failed to do so. Presently, the index is firmly holding above its 21, 50 & 100-week exponential moving average, and all three averages are converging close to each other which suggests a strong support at lower levels. IT index is again on the verge of a breakout which will be above 31,300 – 31,500 levels on the weekly chart. A convincing move above the said levels will initiate a buying towards 32,200 – 32,500 levels. On the lower end, support stands at 29,500 levels. (Mint

2/10FMCG: The index rose 1.2% in September. The FMCG index on the weekly chart is trading in a higher bottom formation within the rising channel pattern. Recently, the FMCG index has taken support near its 21 WEMA which is placed at 18,400 levels. In terms of candle stick prices, it has also formed a bullish dragonfly Doji pattern near its 21 EMA. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) after forming a negative divergence near 80 levels has moved lower and presently hovering near 60 levels. ‘On the basis of the above technical study, we are expecting prices to trade within the range of 18,200 – 19,200 levels without any direction bias.’

3/10Bankex: The index rose 1.6% in September. The BSE BANKEX has been trading in a higher bottom formation for the past three years and has been trading within the rising channel pattern on the weekly time frame. In the recent downtrend, the index has found support near its 21 WEMA and post that moved higher thereafter. Presently, as can be seen, the Bankex index is trading above its important averages and moving higher. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) on the weekly chart is hovering within the range of the 40 – 70 band suggesting a bullish to sideways momentum for the index. Going long at the current stage is advisable for a higher level at 52,500 – 53,000 levels with immediate support at 49,000 – 48,000 levels.

4/10Auto: The index rose 3.3% in September. The Nifty Auto index on the weekly chart is trading in a higher high higher bottom formation and sustains within the rising wedge pattern. From the past three weeks, the index has been consolidated and a minor profit booking is witnessed in the auto stocks. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is hovering within the 80 – 65 range suggesting a sideways trend with a hint of bearishness. The MACD indicator has turned flat but reading above its line of polarity. The index has taken support near the lower band of the wedge pattern and the trend is expected to remain sideways until the prices don't witness a breakout above 16,600 levels. The immediate support for the auto index is placed near 15,300 – 15,100 levels.

5/10Healthcare: The index rose 2.2% in September. The index on the weekly time frame has given a rectangle pattern breakout and has given more than 10% returns which indicates bulls are marching aggressively on the healthcare index. From the last couple of weeks, the healthcare index has been consolidating in a narrow range, and post-breakout this type of consolidation is an ignition for further move. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) on the weekly chart has formed a double-top pattern at the overbought zone and drifted lower below 70 levels with a bearish crossover. The indicators and oscillators are hinting towards some profit booking so buy-on-dips will be the suggested strategy for the healthcare index. The immediate support for the index is placed at 27,000 – 26,500 levels and a move above 28,800 levels will initiate more buying towards 29,800 – 30,000 levels. (HT_PRINT)

6/10Capital Goods: The index rose 5.6% in September. The index has given more than 15 percent returns in the past 4 months and continues to trade in a higher-bottom formation. The prices have recently witnessed a breakout of a rising channel pattern which confirms the strong bullish strength in the industrial index. In the last couple of weeks, the index was seen to be consolidating in a very narrow range but a major profit booking was missing indicating a strong bullish trend in the capital goods index. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading in a higher bottom formation and is hovering near the 85 – 75 range with a bullish range shift mode. As the index has already witnessed a strong rally one should initiate a half positional at current levels and another half at a dip near 47,200 levels with a downside protected at 45,500 levels and the upside capped below 51,000 levels.

7/10Realty: Nifty Realty rose 3.1% in September. The index witnessed a rectangle pattern breakout in the second week of September and after that, the index went to a throwback mode and retested its breakout levels on the weekly time frame. Now the realty index has formed a bullish harami candle stick pattern near its trend line support and index and moved higher above the high of the bullish pattern indicating the validity of the said candle stick pattern. The index is trading above its 21, 50, and 100 WEMA, and the momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading above its trend line support with a bullish range shift mode. A convincing move above 600 levels will initiate a fresh buying spurt in the realty index, which may reach 635 - 650 levels. The immediate support of the index stands at 560 - 545 levels.

8/10Industrials: The index rose 3.4% in September. The index trades within the rising channel pattern in a higher bottom formation on the weekly time frame. The prices have recently witnessed a breakout of a rising channel pattern which confirms the strong bullish strength in the industrial index. In the last couple of weeks, the index was seen to be consolidating in a very narrow range but a major profit booking was missing indicating a strong bullish trend in the industrial index. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading in a higher high higher bottom formation and is hovering near the 85 – 75 range. As the index has already witnessed a strong rally one should initiate a half positional at current levels and another half at a dip near 9,800 levels with a downside protected at 9,500 levels and the upside capped below 11,000 levels.

9/10Utilities: The index rose over 9% in September. The index on weekly time has witnessed a consolidated triangle pattern breakout after a brief consolidation. The recent profit booking index has retested its breakout levels and seems to have completed the throwback of the pattern. The index is trending above the golden cross on the weekly chart. Technically, the bullish crossover of 21EMA over 50EMA & 100EMA is known as the ‘golden cross’ – the short to medium-term bullish trend. On the lower panel momentum, oscillator RSI (14) is moving in a higher high higher bottom formation with a bullish crossover on the cards. The MACD indicator has moved above its line of polarity with a bullish crossover. Technically, the index is trading in a bullish terrain and buying on present levels can be initiated with immediate support of 3,550 – 3,500 levels and on the higher side 3,850 - 4,000 are likely to be seen in the index.