Home / Photos / Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV unveiled with a revamped design and new R-Dynamic mod

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV unveiled with a revamped design and new R-Dynamic mod

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:05 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Jaguar Land Rover India has taken the wraps off a revamped version of the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace. This SUV will be launched with two metallic colour options which are Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey. This model range now includes R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE.
Jaguar Land Rover India has taken the wraps off a revamped version of the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace. (Jaguar)
1/6Jaguar Land Rover India has taken the wraps off a revamped version of the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace. (Jaguar)
Aesthetically, the front bumper, lower door finishers and rear diffuser, all look pretty in body colour instead of Gloss Black which lend the SUV a simpler look.  (Jaguar)
2/6Aesthetically, the front bumper, lower door finishers and rear diffuser, all look pretty in body colour instead of Gloss Black which lend the SUV a simpler look.  (Jaguar)
For interiors, the revamped Jaguar I-Pace sports a fast, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto. (Jaguar)
3/6For interiors, the revamped Jaguar I-Pace sports a fast, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto. (Jaguar)
It flaunts a new Jaguar badge which now comes in black and silver. (Jaguar)
4/6It flaunts a new Jaguar badge which now comes in black and silver. (Jaguar)
This SUV comes with a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery which can deliver a claimed range of up to 470 kms on a single charge. The Jaguar SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in simply 4.8 seconds.  (Jaguar)
5/6This SUV comes with a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery which can deliver a claimed range of up to 470 kms on a single charge. The Jaguar SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in simply 4.8 seconds.  (Jaguar)
The single-phase electricity and seven kW wall boxes will help the EV to get fully charged in 13 hours.  (Jaguar)
6/6The single-phase electricity and seven kW wall boxes will help the EV to get fully charged in 13 hours.  (Jaguar)
