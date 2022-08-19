OPEN APP

Janmashtami 2022: A look at India's decorated temples in pictures

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:58 AM IST Livemint

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the b... more

Bhopal's Laxmi Narayan Birla Temple is decorated with lighting on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival (Sanjeev Gupta)
1/7Bhopal's Laxmi Narayan Birla Temple is decorated with lighting on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival (Sanjeev Gupta)
ISKON temple illuminated at Buddha Marg, Patna on the occassion of ?Janmashtami festival.
2/7ISKON temple illuminated at Buddha Marg, Patna on the occassion of ?Janmashtami festival.
Gurugram, Aug 18 (ANI): Shri Krishna Temple at Sector 4, Gurugram is decorated with lights on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival (Yogendra Kumar)
3/7Gurugram, Aug 18 (ANI): Shri Krishna Temple at Sector 4, Gurugram is decorated with lights on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival (Yogendra Kumar)
Delhi's Birla Mandir is illuminated on the eve of the Janmashtami festival (Hindustan Times)
4/7Delhi's Birla Mandir is illuminated on the eve of the Janmashtami festival (Hindustan Times)
Kanpur's iconic JK Mandir lit up in celebration of the Janmashtami festival (PTI)
5/7Kanpur's iconic JK Mandir lit up in celebration of the Janmashtami festival (PTI)
Amritsar's Durgiana Temple is decorated on the eve of Janmashtami to mark the birth of Lord Shri Krishna
6/7Amritsar's Durgiana Temple is decorated on the eve of Janmashtami to mark the birth of Lord Shri Krishna
Jalandhar's Devi Talab Mandir on the eve of the Janmashtami festival  (PTI)
7/7Jalandhar's Devi Talab Mandir on the eve of the Janmashtami festival  (PTI)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout