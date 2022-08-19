Janmashtami 2022: A look at India's decorated temples in pictures 7 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:58 AM IST Livemint Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the b... moreJanmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra as per the Hindu Calendar and devotees celebrate his birth by fasting for the day and going to temples. 1/7Bhopal's Laxmi Narayan Birla Temple is decorated with lighting on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival (Sanjeev Gupta) 2/7ISKON temple illuminated at Buddha Marg, Patna on the occassion of ?Janmashtami festival. 3/7Gurugram, Aug 18 (ANI): Shri Krishna Temple at Sector 4, Gurugram is decorated with lights on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival (Yogendra Kumar) 4/7Delhi's Birla Mandir is illuminated on the eve of the Janmashtami festival (Hindustan Times) 5/7Kanpur's iconic JK Mandir lit up in celebration of the Janmashtami festival (PTI) 6/7Amritsar's Durgiana Temple is decorated on the eve of Janmashtami to mark the birth of Lord Shri Krishna 7/7Jalandhar's Devi Talab Mandir on the eve of the Janmashtami festival (PTI)