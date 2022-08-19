Janmashtami 2022: A look at India's decorated temples in pictures

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the b... moreJanmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra as per the Hindu Calendar and devotees celebrate his birth by fasting for the day and going to temples.