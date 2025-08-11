Janmashtami 2025: Festive preparations ahead of Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary in pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Share Via

Devotees are gearing up enthusiastically for Lord Krishna's 5252nd birth anniversary, which will be celebrated on 15-16 August.

1/5A young boy, dressed as Lord Krishna, attempts to break an earthen pot (dahi handi) ahead of Janmashtami celebrations. (HT_PRINT)

2/5Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha attend class ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Patna. (PTI)

3/5A woman potter shapes and decorates dahi handi pots in preparation for the Janmashtami festival in Surat. (Ashok Munjani)

4/5An artist puts the finishing touches on a Lord Krishna idol ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Nagpur. (Chandrakant Paddhane)