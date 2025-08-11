Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 11 2025 11:16:00
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.15 2.06%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.95 -0.03%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 651.10 2.81%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,367.45 -0.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 240.50 0.40%
Business News/ Photos / Janmashtami 2025: Festive preparations ahead of Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary in pictures

Janmashtami 2025: Festive preparations ahead of Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary in pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2025, 11:17 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Devotees are gearing up enthusiastically for Lord Krishna's 5252nd birth anniversary, which will be celebrated on 15-16 August.

A young boy, dressed as Lord Krishna, attempts to break an earthen pot (dahi handi) ahead of Janmashtami celebrations. (HT_PRINT)

1/5A young boy, dressed as Lord Krishna, attempts to break an earthen pot (dahi handi) ahead of Janmashtami celebrations. (HT_PRINT)

Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha attend class ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Patna. (PTI)

2/5Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha attend class ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Patna. (PTI)

A woman potter shapes and decorates dahi handi pots in preparation for the Janmashtami festival in Surat. (Ashok Munjani)

3/5A woman potter shapes and decorates dahi handi pots in preparation for the Janmashtami festival in Surat. (Ashok Munjani)

An artist puts the finishing touches on a Lord Krishna idol ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Nagpur. (Chandrakant Paddhane)

4/5An artist puts the finishing touches on a Lord Krishna idol ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Nagpur. (Chandrakant Paddhane)

An artist paints idols of Lord Krishna at his workshop in Chennai ahead of the Janmashtami festival. (Lakshmi)

5/5An artist paints idols of Lord Krishna at his workshop in Chennai ahead of the Janmashtami festival. (Lakshmi)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue