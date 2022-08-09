Japan's fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84;see his iconic collections 6 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 11:33 PM IST Livemint The 84 years old, Japanese fashion designer Issey ... moreThe 84 years old, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake broke many conventions in fashion industry during his career. Miyake's quest to create something beautiful was attributed by him to his experiences of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The globally famous designer died on Tuesday due to liver cancer 1/6Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known to revolutionise the fashion industry in Japan and across the world. His vision was to create fashion for many rather than for few. He was honoured with Praemium Imperiale, an International Art Prize in 2005 (AP) 2/6Issey Miyake was always inspired by the concept of making clothing from ‘A Piece of Cloth(APOC)’. He presented his APOC collection in a show at the Seibu Museum of Art, Tokyo, in 1977. Later, A-POC was announced as a clothing brand in 1998 (isseymiyake.com) 3/6He began experimenting with pleating, a process of putting design of creases into fabric in 1988. His continued experiment with pleating ended up with the creation of a unique pleating technique. This garment technique became the unique selling point of his PLEATS PLEASE ISSEY MIYAKE line launched in 1993.Models in the photo are displaying a ‘Pleats Please’ dress of Issey Miyake's collection. (AFP) 4/6To cater the demand of modern and informal lifestyle, Issey Miyake launched the brand Plantation in 1981. The brand aimed of creating apparels that fits everyone, regardless of gender, age, or body shape. The pamphlet shows one of the first advertisements of Plantation. (isseymiyake.com) 5/6To encourage research and development in fashion industry, Issey Miyake formed ‘Reality Lab’ , The group launched 132 5. ISSEY MIYAKE collection in 2010. The brand, with the help of computer scientists, experimented by folding and pressing different 3D shapes on materials to create patterns on shirts, skirts, dresses, pants and more (isseymiyake.com) 6/6With his contribution to fashion industry, Issey Miyake created clothing with enduring,global appeal. He was chosen alongside Mahatma Gandhi, the Dalai Lama,etc in 1999 Time feature on the “Most Influential Asians of the 20th Century” (http://content.time.com/)