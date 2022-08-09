Japan's fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84;see his iconic collections

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 11:33 PM IST

The 84 years old, Japanese fashion designer Issey ... moreThe 84 years old, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake broke many conventions in fashion industry during his career. Miyake's quest to create something beautiful was attributed by him to his experiences of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The globally famous designer died on Tuesday due to liver cancer