Business News/ Photos / Jaswinder Bhalla passes away at 65: A look back at the Punjabi comedy legend's iconic career | In Pics

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away at 65: A look back at the Punjabi comedy legend's iconic career | In Pics

5 Photos . Updated: 22 Aug 2025, 10:21 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Jaswinder Bhalla, the renowned Punjabi actor and comedian, passed away at the age of 65 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali on Friday.

Renowned comedian and veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrated for his work in Punjabi cinema, died at the age of 65 at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday. (X)

1/5Renowned comedian and veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrated for his work in Punjabi cinema, died at the age of 65 at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday. (X)

Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrated for his comic roles, entertained audiences through a wide range of Punjabi films over a career spanning nearly three decades. (X)

2/5Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrated for his comic roles, entertained audiences through a wide range of Punjabi films over a career spanning nearly three decades. (X)

Jaswinder Bhalla started his acting journey with iconic comedies such as Dulha Bhatti and later appeared in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi comedy Mahaul Theek Hai (1999). (X)

3/5Jaswinder Bhalla started his acting journey with iconic comedies such as Dulha Bhatti and later appeared in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi comedy Mahaul Theek Hai (1999). (X)

Over the years, he featured in several blockbuster Punjabi films, including Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta. (Pinterest )

4/5Over the years, he featured in several blockbuster Punjabi films, including Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta. (Pinterest )

Jaswinder Bhalla's role as Advocate Dhillon in the Carry On Jatta trilogy earned him widespread recognition and made him a household name. (X)

5/5Jaswinder Bhalla's role as Advocate Dhillon in the Carry On Jatta trilogy earned him widespread recognition and made him a household name. (X)

