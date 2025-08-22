Jaswinder Bhalla passes away at 65: A look back at the Punjabi comedy legend's iconic career | In Pics

Updated: 22 Aug 2025, 10:21 AM IST

Jaswinder Bhalla, the renowned Punjabi actor and comedian, passed away at the age of 65 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali on Friday.

1/5Renowned comedian and veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrated for his work in Punjabi cinema, died at the age of 65 at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday. (X)

2/5Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrated for his comic roles, entertained audiences through a wide range of Punjabi films over a career spanning nearly three decades. (X)

3/5Jaswinder Bhalla started his acting journey with iconic comedies such as Dulha Bhatti and later appeared in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi comedy Mahaul Theek Hai (1999). (X)

4/5Over the years, he featured in several blockbuster Punjabi films, including Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta. (Pinterest )