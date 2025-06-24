Jeff Bezos faces backlash over his grand wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice

8 Photos . Updated: 24 Jun 2025, 02:41 PM IST

Share Via

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to host a grand three-day wedding celebration in Venice with about 200 guests. However, locals have criticised the event, saying the UNESCO World Heritage city is not a playground for billionaires.

1/8Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, set to begin on June 24 in Venice, is expected to be a grand yet private celebration attended by 200 guests. (AFP)

2/8Workers were seen cleaning gondolas in Venice as the city prepared for the arrival of celebrities aboard superyachts attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s three-day wedding celebration. (AFP)

3/8The lavish wedding is expected to feature several events throughout Venice, with the main ceremony set to be held aboard Bezos' 500 million dollar luxury yacht, Koru. (X)

4/8San Giorgio Maggiore island, located opposite Venice’s famous St. Mark’s Square, has reportedly been fully reserved for the wedding, restricting public access for nearly a week. However, locals have voiced criticism of the event, putting up anti-Bezos posters around St. Mark's Square in Venice. (REUTERS)

5/8Protest posters against Jeff Bezos' wedding are being pasted on a mailbox in Venice, northern Italy. As celebrities arrive aboard superyachts for the three-day wedding celebration of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez, local residents express outrage, arguing that the UNESCO World Heritage city is not a playground for billionaires. (AFP)

6/8A large protest banner targeting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen lying on the ground in St. Mark's Square by Greenpeace Italy and UK activist group Everyone Hates Elon, ahead of Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's anticipated wedding in Venice, Italy. (REUTERS)

7/8This photo, taken on June 24, 2025, shows a poster reading No Space for Bezos pasted on a trash bin in Venice, northern Italy, calling for protests. (AFP)