Explore
Business News/ Photos / Jeff Bezos' wedding with Lauren Sanchez: Ivanka Trump, Kardashians, others arrive in Venice | See photos

Jeff Bezos' wedding with Lauren Sanchez: Ivanka Trump, Kardashians, others arrive in Venice | See photos

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Jun 2025, 08:54 AM IST Garvit Bhirani

Various celebrities, including Kim Kardashian have arrived for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding with journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice. The wedding venue was relocated to a more secluded and less accessible area of the city due to security concerns.

Sanchez, who arrived with Bezos on Wednesday, was seen wearing a black dress adorned with silver sequins  (AFP)

1/7Sanchez, who arrived with Bezos on Wednesday, was seen wearing a black dress adorned with silver sequins  (AFP)

Reality TV mogul and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian arrives in Italy for Jeff Bezos wedding in a stylish manner. (AFP)

2/7Reality TV mogul and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian arrives in Italy for Jeff Bezos wedding in a stylish manner. (AFP)

Ivanka Trump, their three children reach Venice to take part in the wedding. (Reuters)

3/7Ivanka Trump, their three children reach Venice to take part in the wedding. (Reuters)

Kylie Jenner and Kendall step onto a water taxi. (AFP/Getty images)

4/7Kylie Jenner and Kendall step onto a water taxi. (AFP/Getty images)

Oprah Winfrey waves as she looks excited to join the Bezos' wedding (Reuters)

5/7Oprah Winfrey waves as she looks excited to join the Bezos' wedding (Reuters)

Leonardo DiCaprio donned black cap as exits the Gritti Palace (AFP/Getty images)

6/7Leonardo DiCaprio donned black cap as exits the Gritti Palace (AFP/Getty images)

Vittoria Ceretti, Italian model, steps onto a water taxi (AFP/Getty images)

7/7Vittoria Ceretti, Italian model, steps onto a water taxi (AFP/Getty images)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue