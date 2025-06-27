Jeff Bezos' wedding with Lauren Sanchez: Ivanka Trump, Kardashians, others arrive in Venice | See photos

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Jun 2025, 08:54 AM IST

Various celebrities, including Kim Kardashian have arrived for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding with journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice. The wedding venue was relocated to a more secluded and less accessible area of the city due to security concerns.

1/7Sanchez, who arrived with Bezos on Wednesday, was seen wearing a black dress adorned with silver sequins (AFP)

2/7Reality TV mogul and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian arrives in Italy for Jeff Bezos wedding in a stylish manner. (AFP)

3/7Ivanka Trump, their three children reach Venice to take part in the wedding. (Reuters)

4/7Kylie Jenner and Kendall step onto a water taxi. (AFP/Getty images)

5/7Oprah Winfrey waves as she looks excited to join the Bezos' wedding (Reuters)

6/7Leonardo DiCaprio donned black cap as exits the Gritti Palace (AFP/Getty images)