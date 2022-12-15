Jio 5G comes to iPhone users: Here’s how to start using 9 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 03:11 PM IST Livemint Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.2 software update that brings 5G support to iPhones. Telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced that eligible iPhones will start getting JioTrue 5G starting today. Here’s a beginner’s guide to start using the latest generation network service on your Apple iPhone 1/9You must update your iPhone to iOS 16.2 to start using 5G. 2/9To do so, go to Settings on your iPhone, then tap on General > Software update > Download and Install. 3/9Do note that not all iPhones are 5G-enabled. Users of Apple iPhone 12 and above can only use 5G. 4/9The list of eligible iPhones includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2022 (3rd gen), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. 5/9Check the availability of 5G service in your area. JioTrue 5G is available in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Nathdwara. 6/9Users will receive an invite from Jio on their iPhone to enable 5G services 7/9Reliance Jio has announced a Jio Welcome Offer under which customers will get unlimited 5g data with up to 1gbps speed. 8/9Users must be on an active Jio valid plan of ₹239 or higher for prepaid and all postpaid services to run the Jio welcome 5G. 9/9To start using Jio 5G, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Voice & Data. Here select 5G AUTO as well as 5G Standalone ON