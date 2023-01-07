Jio 5G is now live in 72 cities: Things to know 6 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 04:50 PM IST Livemint Jio recently expanded its True 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri. This takes the total number of cities where Jio 5G is available to 72. Here’s everything you need to know 1/6In October 2022, Jio 5G services were rolled out in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Nathdwara and Chennai. 2/6In the month of November, it was expanded to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Pune 3/6On November 25, Jio True 5G was rolled out in all 33-districts of Gujarat 4/6Ujjain temples, Kochi, Guruvayur temple, Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Bhopal and Indore were the cities that got Jio 5G in December. 5/6In the first week of January 2023, Jio 5G network was expanded to Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana and Siliguri. 6/6Users in these cities can avail Jio Welcome Offer to start using 5g on their eligible smartphones.