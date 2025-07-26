Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: ‘Maa tujhe salaam’ tributes pour in for 1999 war heroes at Drass memorial | In Pics

17 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2025, 11:06 AM IST

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war. Pakistani forces had stealthily occupied strategic positions in the mountains in Kargil, aiming to sever the transport link between Kashmir and Ladakh.

1/17Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the Kargil War martyrs at the National War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi (PTI)

2/17Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt. General N.S. Raja Subramani, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh at the National War Memorial (PTI)

3/17Indian Air Force pays tribute to the Kargil War heroes with a fly past on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas (IAF)

4/17Indian Air Force shares ‘Maa tujhe salaam’ tribute to the Kargil War heroes with a montage of photos from the 1999 pictures on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas

7/17Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute at the Kargil War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Drass in Kargil. (PTI)

8/17Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pays tribute at the Kargil War Memorial (PTI)

9/17Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta pays tribute at the Kargil War Memorial (PTI)

10/17Family members of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs during a flag hoisting ceremony at Lamochen viewpoint (PTI)

11/17Kargil War Memorial (PTI)

12/17Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets the family members of the heroes of 1999 Kargil War (Mansukh Mandviya - X)

13/17Artists perform during a ceremony organised as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration (PTI)

14/17A Sikh regiment from the 8th Mountain Division, dressed in traditional attire, showcased their skills during an event organised on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas. (@SethSanjayMP)

15/17Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 celebrations at Kargil War Memorial (PTI)

16/17Kargil War Memorial (PTI)