Katy Perry set for first space journey with historic all-female crew boarding Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin| In Pics

Blue Origin’s New Shepard is set for its 11th human flight on April 14 from Launch Site One in West Texas. This milestone mission marks the company’s first-ever all-female crew, featuring six trailblazing women, including pop star Katy Perry.

1/10Blue Origin's New Shepard, carrying the all-female crew, is scheduled to launch on April 14 at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC, corresponding to 7:00 p.m. IST on April 15. (AFP)

2/10Blue Origin started launching tourists into space in 2021, with a high-profile maiden flight featuring founder Jeff Bezos and his brother. (REUTERS)

3/10Founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin started off quietly, backed by his private investments. In 2015, the company made headlines with the successful uncrewed launch and landing of New Shepard and also revealed plans for its New Glenn rocket. (BLOOMBERG )

4/10Pop star Katy Perry and CBS anchor Gayle King are set to embark on a space journey with Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Jeff Bezos, as part of Blue Origin’s upcoming all-female spaceflight. (X)

5/10Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and aerospace engineer, is the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, a tech company dedicated to advancing STEM education. She will onboard the Blue Origin spaceflight with her other female crew members. (X)

6/10Lauren Sánchez, a licensed pilot, award-winning journalist, and fiancée of Jeff Bezos, is leading the mission. (X)

7/10Amanda Nguyen, who will accompany her other crew members in the spaceflight, is a bioastronautics research scientist who played a role in NASA’s final shuttle mission, STS-135. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, known worldwide for her civil rights leadership and advocacy for survivors of sexual violence. (X)

8/10Katy Perry, the globally celebrated pop star and philanthropist, is set to launch her first space flight with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin. (X)

9/10Gayle King, an Emmy-winning journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings, is renowned for her authenticity, journalistic integrity, and compelling storytelling. Her involvement brings cultural significance to this historic journey. (X)